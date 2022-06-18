PORTSMOUTH
BEFORE Herbie Hancock kicked off his first set Tuesday at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, he took a moment to give the venue a shout-out from the stage.
“This is an amazing place. None of us expected it to be like this,” the 82-year-old jazz icon told the crowd. “Congratulations that you have this.”
The keyboard player, composer and bandleader has been the club’s muse since brothers Michael and Peter Labrie began developing the downtown venue in a former YMCA building five years ago.
Last spring, just a few months before Jimmy’s Sept. 30 opening, Michael Labrie looked down from the balcony and shared his dream: that Hancock would play at the club’s first show and perform his 1964 classic “Cantaloupe Island.”
Hancock wasn’t available for the Sept. 30 opening, but less than nine months later, the club booked him for a two-day, four-show residency.
The 7 p.m. show Tuesday was the club’s 150th — and also the most expensive, with the best seats fetching about $300.
It was pricey for the club, too, which had to rent a truck with a hydraulic arm to hoist Hancock’s grand piano through a second-floor window, an expense Michael Labrie said cost about $30,000.
Ray and Nancy McGarty of Dover watched the show from a table to the side of the stage. The tickets were a Christmas present from their son. They dined on $30 seared cod and salmon etouffee dinners, among the culinary choices offered at Jimmy’s, whose owners also operate the River House restaurant in Portsmouth and the Atlantic Grill in Rye.
“It’s really nice that Portsmouth has a venue like this to bring people here,” Nancy McGarty said.
The McGartys first visited Jimmy’s shortly after it opened, coming to see blues guitarist Paul Nelson. Back then, patrons had to show their vaccination cards.
“This is totally different because there are no masks, no checking,” Nancy McGarty said.
Both of the McGartys enjoy jazz and blues.
“I remember way back listening to Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock – when they were young,” Ray McGarty said.
Hancock was a member of Davis’ band in the mid-’60s when they recorded trumpet player Wayne Shorter’s “Footprints.” Hancock performed the classic Tuesday with his current band, which includes trumpeter Terrance Blanchard, guitarist Lionel Loueke, bass player James Genus and drummer Justin Tyson.
The quartet began with something more eclectic. “Overture” is “a bunch of little things all strung together with weird things between them,” said Hancock, whose pioneering use of electronics colored the band’s show Tuesday.
Jazz evolution
Meanwhile, the Labries were busy overseeing operations, as wait staff hovered over tables taking drink orders and delivering food.
Tonight, they were also celebrating super fans Dan and Barbara Arnold of Dover, who have attended at least 100 shows at Jimmy’s, visiting the club four times a week. Last week, Jimmy’s added a new drink to the menu, the “Danhattan,” a play on Dan Arnold’s favorite cocktail.
“I love this place. I love the music,” Dan Arnold said. “Nothing beats live jazz.”
Among the couple’s favorite shows: guitarist Stanley Jordan and singer Mavis Staples.
“I used to think I was more blues. I’m more a jazz (fan),” Barbara Arnold said.
Earlier Tuesday, the Labrie brothers talked about the club’s evolution since last fall — and finally booking Hancock.
“Five years ago, when we first had this dream, had this vision take shape, he was my No. 1 pick,” Michael Labrie said during a Zoom call. “It’s exciting that he’s finally coming and we didn’t smash his piano on the sidewalk.”
The club has made changes since opening, including eliminating some obstructed views.
“We’ve made a few adjustments to some of our seating areas, coming up with ways to improve people’s sight lines and experiences, shifting some low tables to high tops,” he said.
The tables in the rear of the balcony, one of the prime spots to watch a show, now sit on a platform and have been raised nearly 2 feet.
The club was packed Tuesday for the 7 p.m. show, and lines were snaking down the block for the 9:30 set. But the venue is usually dark on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Labries would like to add a jazz jam on one of those nights as well as a jazz brunch on Sunday mornings.
Right now, they don’t have enough employees to pull it off.
“We feel blessed with the staff we have. They do an amazing job. Back of the house, we’re still a little bit thin,” Peter Labrie said. “We wanted to start our jazz brunches almost from the start, but we just haven’t had the back of house staff needed to pull off an early Sunday morning dining event.”
Inflation, which is driving up the cost of food and other supplies, also has presented a challenge.
“All of the things that impact all of the small businesses bite us as well,” Michael Labrie said. “Luckily we have a product that people are excited about, and they’re going to make it a priority to spend some dollars with us, which is very helpful.”
By the end of the first set Tuesday, Michael Labrie had his dream fulfilled. Hancock and the band performed “Cantaloupe Island,” updating the 60-year-old instrumental with punchy trumpet and guitar solos from Blanchard and Loueke, respectively.
Spending $30,000 to get Hancock’s $275,000 Fazioli grand piano delivered to the stage may have been worth it, but it’s not something the Labries want to do anytime soon.
At least not until Hancock returns.
“Hopefully we don’t have to repeat that,” Michael Labrie said. “I mean we do have a nice Steinway on the stage, but he’s under contract with Fazioli. So if you want to get Herbie, you do what Herbie wants.”