AS PARTNERS in marriage and business, Adria and Aaron Bagshaw have a hard time keeping work out of their conversation. So when it’s time to take a break, they recruit friends.
“We learned if we go out to dinner we’re either talking about the kids or the business so we’ve had a lot of success when our date night involves another couple. We end up sharing a lot more in a more meaningful way,” said Adria, vice president of W.H. Bagshaw Company.
The Bagshaws were among 20 people gathered Wednesday at the Derryfield Country Club to listen to Rye family business consultant Everett Moitoza talk about “copreneurial” couples – brave souls who add running a business to the challenges of cultivating a successful romantic relationship.
Last year, the Bagshaws expanded the Nashua machine shop to manufacture baseball bats and on Friday celebrated the opening of the Walter Bat Training Center, a separate business that offers practice space for baseball and softball players.
Eighteen years ago, Adria joined the company founded in 1870 by Walter Henry Bagshaw, her husband’s great-great-grandfather.
“I came on board after our first child was born. The company was at a crossroads. I had skills that could help in the business so I jumped in,” Adria said Wednesday morning following the presentation in Manchester by the UNH CEO and Family Enterprise Center.
About 30 percent of family owned businesses nationwide are run by couples, said Moitoza, which in New Hampshire equates to about 40 companies. He laced much of his talk with responses from married couples to a survey about running a business together.
Among the biggest challenges: maintaining boundaries between work and home life, balancing the workload between the partners and knowing when to ask for outside help.
For the business – and the relationship — to thrive, the partners need mutual respect, a shared vision, clear communication and distinct responsibilities that take advantage of their complementary skills, Moitoza said.
During the talk, Adria Bagshaw told the group there can be an issue if there is a perceived imbalance of duties, responsibilities and workload.
Aaron chimed in to agree, emphasizing the word “perceived.” And eliciting some laughter from the group.
“We’ve gotten really, really good at communicating,” Adria said after the talk.
Peggy Ames and Patrick Brown also know what it’s like to have a spouse join a legacy business.
In 2011, Ames and her father took over the family company, the Ames Farm Inn, a Gilford resort on Lake Winnipesaukee founded in 1890. Brown, who still works full-time in IT for a health care company, joined in 2015.
Ames is the fifth generation to run her family’s business, whose roots stretch to 1777, when the property operated as a farm. She said Moitoza’s talk reinforced her optimism about running the company with her husband.
“It made me feel good that we’re already going in the right direction of separating responsibilities, and I feel like we do respect each other’s skill sets,” she said.
Brown, who is transitioning into the business, spends most of his time on the company’s finances and is also picking up HR duties. Ames focus primarily on guest relations.
“The emphasis on communication and respect I think resonated,” Brown said of Moitoza’ presentation.
The couple, who moved to New Hampshire in 2015 from Massachusetts, have a daughter but she’s in college now. That’s a good thing, since her parents work 24/7 during the peak tourist season until it ends in October.
“We were very excited about the future for our business. Our guests come back for generations, so we’re keeping that experience for them,” Ames said.
The CEO & Family Enterprise Center — based at the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire in Durham — works with business owners in New Hampshire, Maine and northern Massachusetts.
“Family businesses want to be surrounded and elbow-to-elbow with other family businesses because they have situations that are unique but yet at some point they all go through it,” said Michelline Dufort, who joined the center as director five years ago.
“Being in the room and listening to experts is one thing. The other thing is that they form relationships with the other family businesses so that they can start to learn peer to peer — ‘How did you deal with this? What did you do?’”
Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.
