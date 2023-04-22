Flags of Valor

A craftsman at Flags of Valor finishes one of the company’s handcrafted wooden American flags in Winchester, Virginia.

Jay Lucas is on a mission to make Flags of Valor a household name recognized by families and schoolchildren.

A business that makes American flags is a bit different from the companies in the portfolio of the private equity fund the Seacoast entrepreneur runs with his wife, Karen, which focuses on beauty, wellness and personal care products.

Flags of Valor, based in Winchester, Virginia, makes wooden American flags. New Hampshire entrepreneur Jay Lucas recently invested in the company and appointed a new CEO to help it expand.

