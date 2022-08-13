NH Business

I enjoyed the shortest Zoom meeting ever last week, thanks to a quick decision by both parties. He had just come back from vacation. I was about to about to leave for one.

Rather than being annoyed by a colleague who notified us at the last minute that he couldn’t attend, we were elated. Forgot about your doctor’s appointment? No problem. Catch you next time.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.