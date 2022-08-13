I enjoyed the shortest Zoom meeting ever last week, thanks to a quick decision by both parties. He had just come back from vacation. I was about to about to leave for one.
Rather than being annoyed by a colleague who notified us at the last minute that he couldn’t attend, we were elated. Forgot about your doctor’s appointment? No problem. Catch you next time.
And back to work we went. One of us to catch up on post-vacation emails, the other to prepare a pre-vacation checklist.
Vacations always come with a cost, but the bigger danger is to let work invade every aspect of our lives.
The last time I took a week off, to spend time with one of my sons, I tried hard to disconnect and mostly succeeded. I walked his golden doodle pup every morning. I sat outside in the backyard with a book. I watched my son fire up his smoker to cook us some ribs.
We had no set plans to be anywhere at any particular moment. With just the two of us, our schedule was simple. We moved on to the next thing when we were ready. I lost track of time.
I wish I could say I left work alone, but I failed. After a few days, I started sifting through emails and dealt with a few things — all things that could have waited until I returned.
They certainly weren’t worth missing my ride home.
After a long day of traveling from Denver to Boston, I was waiting outside the airport for a bus to deliver me to the park & ride in Londonderry — not a good moment to lose track of time.
I was looking at work emails on my phone as the bus pulled out of its berth a few buses behind the one where I was standing. The driver waved me off as I tried to flag the bus down, signaling I had not been waiting at the appropriate spot.
Now I had another hour to kill, which ruined dinner plans with my wife. Too late for a restaurant. We dined on frozen pizza.
My wife will be with me for this vacation, a trip to visit another son and his family and meet our new granddaughter. When I pull out my phone, it’ll be to capture memories with the camera.
If I try to check my work email, she has permission to slap that phone out of my hands.
