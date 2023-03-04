By Mike Cote
FORCED TO say goodbye, I gathered up my odds and ends and tossed them in a cardboard box.
A couple of first-aid kits that had never seen action.
Dog-eared road maps of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
A few reusable grocery bags.
An overstuffed CD-wallet.
Jumper cables.
Then I closed the trunk and walked away.
Long may you run, buddy. Your time came much too soon.
That was the last time I saw my 2014 Honda Accord before it was hauled off to be crushed at some distant salvage yard.
It was officially totaled after someone driving a giant pickup blew through a stop sign, which smashed the passenger door and bent part of the frame.
All I suffered was a headache.
I didn’t know it then, but it was my lucky day.
The repair bill would have exceeded 75% of the car’s fair market value, the litmus test in New Hampshire for whether a car should be totaled for insurance purposes. So I had to shop for a new one.
For the past few months, I’ve been driving a 2019 Honda CRV with leather seats and high-tech features, including a warning light and audio signal that lets you know if another vehicle is in your blind spot.
I’m enjoying a free trial of satellite radio, though I miss having a CD player — old school audio that car makers discontinued several years ago.
Despite the upgrades, I’m only just now getting over grieving for my maroon sedan, which had logged only 43,000 miles during its gentle existence, thanks to my 4-mile round-trip work commute. And the car had been paid off for years.
My new vehicle has about the same mileage, but it’s younger, faster and more fun to drive.
All it took was three blows to the body.
Before the crash, the car had been already scheduled for auto body repairs from two previous accidents: one that I had caused by riding over a curb in a shopping center and another by someone who hit the car while it was parked in a parking lot. Those damages had already been calculated.
Thanks to three checks from three insurance companies (and a bit of wrangling with one of them), I had about $5,000 more than the car was worth to put toward another one.
My wife and I had not planned to replace the Accord — and take on another car loan — but the scenario played out far better than what many people are facing these days, thanks to the continued volatility of the car market. Heavy demand and the dearth of new vehicles during the pandemic, due to a manufacturing slowdown, has inflated the price of both new and used vehicles.
We had little choice but to buy a used off-lease vehicle when we went shopping unless we wanted to get on a waiting list. Our salesman showed us a binder that listed new vehicles and their expected arrival dates, which were not guaranteed.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that car debt is piling up as more Americans owe thousands more than their vehicles are worth, something that could get worse as used car prices dip back down to pre-pandemic levels.
”Though it’s not unusual for drivers to carry negative equity, some dealers say more people are arriving at their lots up to $10,000 underwater, or ‘upside down,’ on their trade-ins,” Bloomberg reported.
Car owners who are driving vehicles that are worth less than their loan balances are probably better off to stay in them for a while, one dealer told Bloomberg.
And once they’re paid off, staying in them a few years or so is a pretty good idea, too.
The best car is the one you own.