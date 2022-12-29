DEAR SOUTHWEST,
We’ve had a long, deep relationship, but I’m starting to wonder whether we have a future together.
I know it sounds cold to bring this up when you’ve had such a bad week, but what the heck have you been doing? I hardly recognize you anymore.
When you canceled more than 10,000 flights last week, it hit home. Now my nephew won’t be visiting from North Carolina.
Bummer.
Sure, you hit a rough patch with that nasty winter weather. But so did your competitors, and they didn’t cut back their schedule by two-thirds, leaving their customers stranded.
Once you were my savior.
Remember your buddy, ATA? You bought their assets when they went bankrupt in 2008.
When a rainstorm grounded my flight at Chicago Midway, ATA canceled flight after flight after flight, finally telling me they would not be able to get me to Boston until the next day – so I would miss my brother’s wedding. I felt abandoned.
After wandering around the airport for nine hours, I found a seat on a Southwest flight to Manchester that would get me there that night. Your standup comic flight crew set the perfect tone after a horrendous day.
But you’re going to need more than snappy repartee and tiny bags of pretzels to repair the damage you’ve done this Christmas.
MHT needs you to be strong. You’ve carried most of the load at our humble airport for decades and have made it convenient to travel in and out of the Queen City.
If not for you, I would never have moved back to New Hampshire. Remember that nonstop flight you used to offer between here and Denver? It fueled a long-distance romance for several months.
Sorry, I shouldn’t have mentioned Denver. That image of hundreds of people packed into a Denver International Airport security checkpoint on the front page of Wednesday’s New York Times looked like the last place on Earth anyone would want to spend their holiday vacation.
Speaking of vacations, my wife and I are going to visit my parents in Florida in February. Think you’ll have all that wayward luggage sorted out by then?
My wife cannot contain her clothing to a carry-on, even for a long weekend trip, and we have a connecting flight in Baltimore. Should we FedEx our bathing suits and flip-flops to Sarasota before we board?
You have no idea how tough this is for us.
We think of you everyday, thanks to our Southwest Rewards credit card, which we have used for several years to pay for nearly all our purchases. That’s why our trip to Florida next month is only going to cost $20.
We have to confess that you’re not the only rewards card in our wallets anymore. One our way back from Aruba in September, the JetBlue crew sold us on a special promotion.
We already have enough points to fly back to our island paradise for free, thanks to all the Christmas gifts we racked up on that card.
As you know, JetBlue is waiting for the feds to bless its $3.8 billion deal to buy Spirit, your new friend at MHT. There’s room for all of you at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Manchester is just a tiny speck in your universe, but as you’re learning right now, those little things – like putting off upgrading your computer system – can really sneak up on you.