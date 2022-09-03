The next gold rush is happening in the virtual world, where upstarts have a chance to shape the future but will face giants bent on controlling the universe.
Ah, metaverse.
Get used to saying it. You’ll be living in it soon enough.
The metaverse of sci-fi films and video games conjures avatars navigating three-dimensional worlds, superheroes visiting alternate realities.
Donald LaPlume wants you to think of the metaverse as a tool for commerce and creativity.
“This is going to be where business gets done, business and education,” says LaPlume, president and CEO of Rhino XR Studios, a Manchester company developing a metaverse platform called MegaVerus.
LaPlume stopped by the Union Leader offices recently to present a demo of the alpha version of MegaVerus, which the company began working on barely a year ago. The beta version launches Oct. 1.
MegaVerus is being developed by employees in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Oregon. The company has fewer than 100 people, scattered in locations around the country, LaPlume said.
“This is a hyper-realistic space,” said LaPlume, using a term that’s become standard metaverse lingo. “It’s really designed for business and for educational purposes. It’s not a cartoon. It’s not a game, though it is fun. We can certainly have some fun with this.”
Rhino XR is working with SpaceIntel, a company based in Ohio that provides virtual facilities management for hotel and restaurant chains. Through using three-dimensional technology that allows for interaction, executives will be able to inspect company assets in commercial buildings and meet there.
They aim to upstage industry veterans like Matterport, a California company founded in 2011 that creates 3-D digital versions of the built world with “virtual walkthroughs” for corporate clients like Coldwell Banker and Marriott.
“But you can’t be in there with anyone else. You can only click on things and see what pops up,” LaPlume said. “We are building that same type of environment in here, but you can actually go in with people from corporate headquarters. They can walk through the place. They can ask questions and have a conversation.”
The stakes are huge in the metaverse. Facebook rebranded as Meta last year to reflect its growing investment in that space.
During the first six months of 2022, the word “metaverse” appeared in regulatory filings more than 1,100 times – four times as many as all of 2021, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tech executive Matthew Ball cited that fact in the July 18 issue of Time in an article that was adapted from his recent book about the metaverse.
“It increasingly feels like every corporate executive must mention the metaverse – and, of course, how it naturally fits the capabilities of their company better than their competitors,” Ball wrote.
Consulting firm Deloitte issued a primer in July for corporate leaders on the metaverse and “Web3.”
“Just as we use standardized protocols and devices to interact with digital experiences on the internet, the promises of Web3 could help enable consistency and interoperability across metaverse experiences — uniting disparate, disconnected metaverses into a single coherent platform,” the report said.
Got that? That means your avatar will be able to jump from platform to platform just like Mario.
Post-Zoom world
Platforms like MegaVerus can enable stronger collaboration among teams working from remote locations, LaPlume said.
“You can get together on a Zoom, but you get 10 people on a Zoom, and half of the people aren’t really paying attention,” LaPlume said. “Here, they are fully engaged. They are actually part of the experience.”
Rhino XR is also targeting education. The company is working with a technology institute in Singapore.
“They are looking at ways to bring all of their course content globally. They can do it on a website, but it’s nowhere near as engaging,” LaPlume said. “Now they can have study groups actually walking around there and meeting on a remote basis. They can meet with professors.”
The company is also working with four-time world champion boxer Riddick Bowe to open a virtual training facility in MegaVerus that is expected to go live in November.
“Not only is he going to be coaching people there, but if you say I’d really like to spar with Riddick, you could spar with the man himself. Your avatar may get hit, but you won’t,” LaPlume said.
To celebrate the launch of the beta version of MegaVerus, the company is planning a Weekend of Positivity – “verus” is Latin for “positive” – from Sept 30 to Oct. 2 that will feature 25 hours of content. Tickets to the virtual event, which will also be streamed, are $105. Among the 50 scheduled speakers are fitness expert Forbes Riley, sports marketing entrepreneur David Meltzer and former U.S. Army Ranger Jeffery Dean Struecker.
They’ll all be appearing as holograms, of course.