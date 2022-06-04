NEW HAMPSHIRE nonprofits are hopeful Granite Staters will share their summer stash during a 24-hour fundraising drive this week.
Kicking off at 5 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 600 nonprofits will be participating in NH Gives, an annual online event.
Last year, more than 14,000 people donated $3.8 million to 584 nonprofits through NHGives.org., according to the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, which launched NH Gives in 2016.
Since then, the event has raised $8.7 million. The participating nonprofits provide a variety of services, including feeding the hungry, mentoring youth and promoting the arts.
“NH Gives is a powerful way for Granite Staters to come together to show our support for the nonprofits that are there for us when we need them the most,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits, in a statement. “Every donation can make a difference.”
Those donations can get an extra boost through nearly $900,000 in bonus pool funds and matching gifts.
A $240,000 bonus pool made possible by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its donors will award nonprofits based on the percentage of funds they raise during the campaign. If a nonprofit raises 2 percent of the grand total, for example, it will receive 2 percent of the bonus pool.
In addition, donors have pledged more than $650,000 to match donations to specific nonprofits. The board of directors of the Aviation Museum of N.H., for example, announced a matching challenge of $10,000.
Donations will support the Aviation Museum’s youth education programs, which include a high school student plane-building program under way at the Manchester School of Technology, said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director.
“We’re not a big nonprofit. That ($10,000) represents a good chunk of our annual budget right there,” Rapsis said Friday. “The board was convinced this was the way to go to encourage others to participate in this innovative project.”
Rapsis said the project, which has already completed two planes, is a great example of a nonprofit collaborating with the business community. Most of the costs for the construction of the next three planes will be paid for through the sale of the first two. The nonprofit is working on a sustaining fund to pay for related expenses.
“The larger donations have come from businesses that are interested in workforce development,” he said. “But significantly, we’ve had a third of the donations to support this project come from individual contributors.”
Former WMUR-TV political director Scott Spradling and Greg Kretschmar, host of Greg & the Morning Buzz on Rock 101-FM, will be emceeing NH Gives for the second year in a row through live streams on NHGives.org and Facebook from 4:45 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday from the NH PBS studios in Durham. They’ll be talking with nonprofit leaders as well as presenting prerecorded material.
“We’re getting the band back together and doing it again,” Spradling said Friday. “We have high hopes that folks will dig deep again.”
The event aims to remind people that nonprofits need help year-round — now just during the Christmas season.
“The reason we do it now is because this tends to be perhaps that time of year when folks are shifting their attention to everything but helping others because it’s the end of school, it’s summer and it’s personal time ... when people unplug for the summer,” he said.
On Tuesday, Spradling expects many of them will plug back in to support their favorite nonprofits.
“This is one of those examples of the humbling experience to witness the generosity of our state,” Spradling said. “And people just give. They recognize this is how we do things around here, and this is why our quality of life is so high.”