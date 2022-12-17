By Mike Cote
FOR THE second year in a row, New Hampshire has been ranked No. 1 for “Christmas spirit” in the United States.
That’s good news for the Union Leader Santa Fund.
We don’t have to worry about Santa crashing his sleigh into somebody’s chimney in Bethlehem because he ran out of power to make a safe landing. We have all the juice we need, even without Northern Pass.
Buddy the Elf can work on lifting hearts in Washington, D.C., which came in dead last. I guess there’s not much goodwill toward men in Congress.
The Granite State’s claim to fame, courtesy of a report by telecommunications provider CenturyLink, rests on Christmas-themed online activity over the past year, which accounted for nearly 80% of the total ranking.
New Hampshire residents spend more time Googling Christmas movies and searching for Elf on the Shelf than anybody else. We also love to stream Christmas tunes. (No “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” please).
More than 20% of the ranking was based on “cultural markers,” including the number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%) and charitable giving (14.5%).
That last one could use a boost in the Granite State — California, Texas and New York residents gave more tax-deductible charitable donations than any other states, the report said, citing IRS records.
We’re not No. 1 where it counts the most so we need to keep trying.
The Union Leader and the Salvation Army push the needle on Christmas spirit every year with the Santa Fund, now in its 63rd year. The fund has raised more than $8 million since its debut in 1960.
The Santa Fund helps pay for Christmas presents for children, holiday meals, warm clothes, after-school programs and summer camp scholarships.
Santa Fund donations can be made online at unionleader.com/santafund.
• Donations also may be made by check to the Union Leader Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.
• Drop your donation in the Santa Fund box in the lobby of the newspaper at 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Dec. 26.
McQuade to lead TD Bank in New England
Sheryl L. McQuade has been named regional president of TD Bank for Metro New England.
The New Castle resident will lead the bank’s consumer and small business, commercial and middle-market banking and lending services throughout a network of approximately 310 locations and nearly 2,900 employees in the New England region, the bank announced last week.
McQuade joined TD in 2019 as regional president for Northern New England, which includes New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. She’ll now also oversee Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. McQuade is an executive board member and past chair of New Hampshire’s Business and Industry Association and a board member of Granite YMCA.
During an interview in September 2021 at the bank’s Portsmouth branch, McQuade said finding homegrown talent was vital to TD’s success.
“Part of our model being regional in nature, is why it’s so important to us to find that talent here as opposed to having a decentralized model where you could have commercial bankers in New Jersey or New York or Boston and then servicing clients up there,” McQuade said. “Then the relationship is not the same.”