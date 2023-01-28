Business Committee for the Arts Awards
Members of the Block Collaborative performed during the Business Committee for the Arts gala evening May 11, 2022, at DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester. From left are: Ethan Zundell, Jason Berube, Delaney Inman, founder Anthony Bounphakhom of Portsmouth, and Hope Cooper.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader/File
NH Business

THE ARTS are constantly changing, reflecting shifts in tastes, perspective and cultural mores.

After nearly 40 years of celebrating the connection between commerce and the arts, the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts has expanded and updated its award categories for 2023 to better reflect support for the arts in the Granite State.

