IF YOU’VE been named a champion, you probably know how to tell a great story.
For the past two decades, Citizens has been working with print and broadcast media to promote the work of nonprofits through the Champions in Action program. Nonprofits selected receive $35,000 in unrestricted funds from the bank to support their missions plus promotional support from local media.
Nonprofits that excel at storytelling — both in their applications and once they secure the honor — have the best chance for building long-term relationships that will keep them in the spotlight, media representatives said during a webinar Wednesday that was part of the program’s 20th anniversary celebration.
“Nonprofits worry about getting too personal with their stories, and I would say instead lean into that,” said Alison Bologna, who anchors the NBC 10 News Sunrise broadcast in Providence, Rhode Island, and serves on a local selection committee.
In addition to reviewing budgets to make sure a nonprofit is sustainable and making an impact, Bologna said she is looking for stories that would play well on TV in a 90-second segment.
Nonprofits pitching to the media need to have a clear focus and have sources ready to talk, said Brendan McQuaid, president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader, which has been supporting Champions in Action for a decade.
“If you make it easy for a news editor, it’s going to help a lot,” McQuaid said. “We’re looking for something that is important to our readers — the work an organization is doing that people don’t know about.”
While the Champion in Action designation is typically for a six-month period, it can open the door for a long-term connection with local media.
“My best advice on how to harness the media relationship is to find an advocate,” said Lindsay Block, director of marketing for Trib Total Media, a newspaper group in Pittsburgh.
Block said she’s worked with hundreds of Pennsylvania nonprofits over the past two decades.
“The ones that tell me their story and tug at my heartstrings, they’re the ones that keep coming back,” she said. “They keep in touch.”
Trib Total Media helps nonprofits in part by publishing free ads for them when there is unsold advertising space available, she said.
Nonprofits targeting potential donors and volunteers face the same challenge their media partners face – finding ways to rise above the noise in an era of constant communication.
Once again, make people care.
“The personal stories are the ones that will drive people to pay attention and raise awareness and for them to want to take action,” said Maggie Baxter, vice president of programming at NBCUniversal Boston. “You want to inspire people to feel something.”
Sharifah Niles-Lanes, who oversees content strategy for Citizens, recommends nonprofits consider appointing board members with social media expertise so they can better target their messaging and create “muscle memory” for their branding.
And while the storytelling is important, so is a message that stays on target with the nonprofit’s goal.
“In social media, you absolutely need to drive that emotion but don’t get lost. It’s a little bit of a science,” Niles-Lanes said.
“I almost think about it as 80/20. Let’s pack it with the heartstrings, the emotion, that human-centricity – and then the 20 percent is the ask.”
Michelle Hect, head of corporate affairs for Citizens, moderated the one-hour discussion, which was streamed to viewing parties at various locations in the bank’s footprint, including the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.
Lessons learned
Stephanie Savard, chief external relations officer for Families in Transition, was among the nonprofit executives who attended the Currier event.
“Families in Transition works with the media a lot so we have a pretty strong relationship, but some of the things they talked about – how to use social media – that was really helpful,” Savard said by phone Friday.
Families in Transition, which was named a Champion in 2016, provides housing, food and other services to the homeless and other people in need.
Savard joked that she’s on a first-name basis with local journalists due to the sometimes hot-button nature of the group’s work.
That’s where those relationships can make a difference.
“There’s a personal story under everything … I think that’s the truth for everything that we do,” she said.
“But also there’s a story for the nonprofit, and how does the nonprofit share its story, both its successes and its challenges.”