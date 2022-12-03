Citizens 20th anniversary Champions in Action
NH Business

IF YOU’VE been named a champion, you probably know how to tell a great story.

For the past two decades, Citizens has been working with print and broadcast media to promote the work of nonprofits through the Champions in Action program. Nonprofits selected receive $35,000 in unrestricted funds from the bank to support their missions plus promotional support from local media.

