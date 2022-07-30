Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall, presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival, on Nov. 8, 2021, in New York City.
E Street used to be part of my hometown. But since it’s been paved over with platinum, I feel like an outsider.
Tickets in the nosebleed 300 ring of TD Garden for the March 20, 2023 Bruce Springsteen show – the “cheap seats” – were set by Ticketmaster at $345, thanks to the “dynamic pricing” that kicked in by the time I was finally admitted into a virtual queue after waiting 45 minutes the day tickets went on sale July 20.
Ticketmaster sets “official platinum” prices in real time based on demand, allowing artists to capture some of the extra profits that usually go to third-party ticket vendors like StubHub and other corporate scalpers.
But for diehard fans – who saw some floor seats at the 19,600-seat arena spike to $5,000 – this felt like betrayal, the severing of a lifetime connection with an artist who up until now had always kept prices reasonable.
This working man’s champion — who just sold his catalog for more than $500 million — ranted in 1980 about getting ripped off by the Exxon station out on highway one in “Held Up Without A Gun,” the B-side of Springsteen’s first top 10 hit, “Hungry Heart.”
Now some unlucky fans have been left hungry and priced out.
The email invitation from Ticketmaster to register for the “verified fan” sale sounded promising.
“While it does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does level the playing field so a fan is only up against another fan – without racing against bots – for the same ticket.”
Turns out Springsteen fans were racing against something as bad as bots.
Fans who clinched tickets for the original prices of between $59.50 to $399 plus fees – before the algorithm kicked in – walked away as winners.
This verified fan was a certified loser, looking at prices of $780 for tickets in the same lower bowl section I paid less than $200 for in 2016 the last time the Boss came to Boston. I left empty-handed.
The few tickets available for the Boston show on Ticketmaster that are not resale tickets remain inflated, though they’ve come down to earth a bit. On Friday, row four floor seats were selling for $1,530.50 plus fees.
Resale tickets for row one floor seats were available for $8,869. And even at that price, you’re still behind the general admission pit in front of the stage. The pit tickets were going for the “platinum” price Friday morning of $995.50 — before they sold out — and for resale at $1,500. So, if you bought them from the Boss, there was a $500 discount.
Just to see what it felt like, I selected two of the $8,869 tickets. The green “place order” button on the screen awaited my thumb to approve the purchase on my smartphone before I canceled the transaction.
The total was $21,776.35 including $4,035.40 in Ticketmaster service fees — and a $2.95 processing fee.
‘My Love Will Not Let You Down’
When tickets went on sale for Springsteen’s Aug. 18, 2012, show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., I bought a pair in the 300 level for $68 each plus fees, as much as I could afford at the time.
I would not learn until I led my girlfriend to our seats that she was afraid of heights. There was no way the woman I would marry a few years later was going to enjoy a 3 1/2-hour Springsteen marathon from that level.
Just as the show was about to start, I ran down to the ticket window, winding my way around the stadium until I was nearly out of breath. I was met with “no refunds, no exchanges” from the person at the counter. I asked for the best two tickets he had left and was on my way.
Springsteen and the band were kicking off the show with “My Love Will Not Let You Down” as I ran back to the uppermost region of the arena to lead my girlfriend to our new seats.
I knew exactly where we were going, but I didn’t let on where we would end up, as we hustled past row after row after row on our way down.
We stopped only when the steps did. Row one, lower bowl section 130. The best seats you can get without being on the field.
I only paid face value: $101 each. No fees. Adjusted for inflation, they’d still only be $131.
Those glory days have passed us by.
Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.
