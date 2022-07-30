NH Business

E Street used to be part of my hometown. But since it’s been paved over with platinum, I feel like an outsider.

Tickets in the nosebleed 300 ring of TD Garden for the March 20, 2023 Bruce Springsteen show – the “cheap seats” – were set by Ticketmaster at $345, thanks to the “dynamic pricing” that kicked in by the time I was finally admitted into a virtual queue after waiting 45 minutes the day tickets went on sale July 20.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

