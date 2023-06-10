NH Business

WHILE Southwest Airlines was celebrating its 25th year serving Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Wednesday, Steve Williams was standing in line at Gate 12 to board a 9:15 a.m. flight to Baltimore.

The Merrimack resident, who works for an advertising agency, was going to catch a connecting flight to Atlanta.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.