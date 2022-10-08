FORGET THE PUMPKIN SPICE latte. It’s already time to start thinking about the Christmas shopping season.
Deloitte predicts holiday retail sales will increase between 4% and 6%, totaling as much as $1.47 trillion during the November to January period.
While that might sound respectable, retail sales grew 15% during the same period in 2021.
“The lower projected growth for the 2022 holiday season reflects the slowdown in the economy this year,” said Daniel Bachman, Deloitte’s U.S. economic forecaster, in a report last month.
We’re not spending as much as we did when we were holed up at home during the height of the pandemic, when the only vehicles getting much traction on neighborhood streets were Amazon and FedEx trucks. Back then, everyone thought they needed a Peloton exercise bike.
“Retail sales are likely to be further affected by declining demand for durable consumer goods, which had been the centerpiece of pandemic spending,” Bachman said.
You might want to get a head start on your Christmas shopping. This is a year you can expect to spend more to buy less.
Part of the increase in this season’s sales numbers will come from higher prices as record inflation drives up the cost of goods. Overall prices are about 8% higher than last year, a trend likely to fuel the continued growth of online shopping.
“Retail sales are set to increase as a result of higher prices, and this dynamic has the potential to further drive e-commerce sales as consumers look for online deals to maximize their spending,” Bachman said.
Hoping to fire up holiday sales early, Amazon is launching its two-day Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday. And you haven’t even bought your Halloween candy yet.
Fidelity hears from women
During the pandemic, Fidelity Investments says it increased the number of women it works with by 20 percent, up to 17 million, by developing new products and services.
“After weathering disproportionate economic impacts over the past two years — from higher health care costs to caregiving costs and more student loan debt — women are ready to reenergize their futures,” said Joanna Rotenberg, president of Personal Investing at Fidelity Investments, in a statement accompanying a new research report.
While women remain optimistic, they’ve been making adjustments: 47% of women say their outlook on money and the economy has gotten worse over the past year, said Fidelity, which employs 6,700 people in New Hampshire, primarily at its campus in Merrimack.
More than half of the women surveyed, (53%) cut back on nonessential expenses and entertainment over the past year. Within the next 12 months, some plan to pay down debt (39%) and start or add to an emergency fund (30%).
While facing 40-year-high inflation has them taking action, “women have a more positive outlook on their careers, relationships, caregiving responsibilities and the impacts of the pandemic, compared to last year,” the report said.
At noon Tuesday, Fidelity is launching a four-week Invest in You event webinar series featuring Mindy Kaling, award-winning writer, actor and producer; Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms2; along with Fidelity leaders.
Visit https://fidelityevents.com/Women-October-Hub for more information and to register for the free series.