NH Business

FORGET THE PUMPKIN SPICE latte. It’s already time to start thinking about the Christmas shopping season.

Deloitte predicts holiday retail sales will increase between 4% and 6%, totaling as much as $1.47 trillion during the November to January period.

Mindy Kaling

Actress Mindy Kaling

will appear as a special guest in an online investment series sponsored by Fidelity that kicks off Tuesday.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.