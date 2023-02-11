Science on Tap
NH Business

NICHOLAS RINELLA remembers repairing lawnmower engines with his grandfather, which sometimes required replacing broken parts.

Someday we may be able to fix humans the same way, thanks to work Rinella and his colleagues are doing at the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute in Manchester.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.