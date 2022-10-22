Bob Lord

Bob Lord, CEO of PARMA Recordings, is celebrating the North Hampton company’s 1,000th album release this week.

BOB LORD FINALLY got around to releasing his first solo album, Playland Arcade, last year after performing with the band Dreadnaught for 25 years.

To find time to work on the project, he had to steal time from his other job – running PARMA Recordings. This week, the North Hampton-based company will reach a milestone with the 1,000th album release from its family of music labels.

