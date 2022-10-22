BOB LORD FINALLY got around to releasing his first solo album, Playland Arcade, last year after performing with the band Dreadnaught for 25 years.
To find time to work on the project, he had to steal time from his other job – running PARMA Recordings. This week, the North Hampton-based company will reach a milestone with the 1,000th album release from its family of music labels.
The bass player, composer and producer serves as CEO of a small company with international reach. Since founding PARMA in 2008, Lord has traveled extensively to produce recording sessions, including visits to Cuba, China and Europe, where half of his 26-member team is based. The company focuses primarily on classical music.
“I think it’s amazing that a company like mine can exist and do wonderfully right here on the Seacoast,” Lord said last week. “I get asked all the time, how come you didn’t start a company in New York? How come you didn’t start a company in L.A.? Well, I like New Hampshire. It’s a great place to live, and it’s a great place to work.”
While Lord spends a lot of time traveling, he’s actively involved on the Seacoast. He has served on the board of the Portsmouth Music Hall for 10 years and is into his second year as chair.
Music Hall patrons who have attended the Writers on New England Stage series know Dreadnaught as the house band.
“That writer’s gig is tremendous. We’ve been doing it for 17 years,” said Lord, 46. “For the authors, it’s really something special for them too. If you’re a famous author, how many times do you get played out onstage by a band?”
Lord grew up in Andover, Mass., and first attended college at the University of Vermont. He transferred to the University of New Hampshire in 1996 so he could play music with one of his long-time collaborators, who co-founded Dreadnaught.
Path to production
Lord’s journey to becoming a music company entrepreneur evolved from his work with the band.
“I really ended up getting into all different areas of the business as a result of a lot of Dreadnaught’s activities,” he said. “Booking gigs, touring, producing in the studio and the business aspects — or non-performing aspects of making music — were interesting to me.”
Lord considers Playland Arcade – named for the Hampton Beach boardwalk attraction – as a “producer’s album,” one that explores the various genres he loves and has worked in over the years. The mostly instrumental disc has elements of film soundtracks, video game scores, rock ‘n’ roll and classical.
He enjoys producing other artists. Much of that work involved overseeing the recording of orchestral music, including with heavyweights like the London Symphony Orchestra. He also co-produced a project with Who guitarist and bandleader Pete Townshend.
“Producing is a privilege – you get to actually bring the best aspects of your knowledge and your experience to somebody’s else’s art. And it’s a really great symbiosis of collaboration,” he said.
Lord’s recent projects include working on “Wild Symphony,” composed by Dan Brown, best-selling author of “The Da Vinci Code,” who also wrote a children’s book associated with the symphony. Lord has served as Brown’s music producer for eight years.
“I’m just so proud of this project. I think it’s a wonderful thing for families. I also feel like it’s a real honor and a privilege to be able to work on a project that I know will outlive me,” Lord said.
In addition to production services, PARMA also operates a digital agency that handles other aspects of the music business, such as marketing and other creative services.
With Dreadnaught, he got first-hand experience of how all the various vendors working to release an album weren’t necessarily in sync.
“I wanted to give other people what I always wanted, which is all of the control and none of the responsibility,” he said. “That’s the most artistically selfish thing that one can do when you’re an artist, and that’s what you want.”
No. 1,000
He’s particularly proud of PARMA release No. 1,000, which comes out Friday on the company’s Navona Records label.
AMPLIFY is a partnership with All Classical Portland, a radio station in Portland, Oregon. The installment in the Recording Inclusivity Initiative series is designed to address the classical music industry’s need for greater diversity.
“I think what we’ve seen in the classical music market in particular, but I think just generally, is a lot of safety in programming,” Lord said. “There hasn’t been change for way too long of what the playlist is, what the program is,” he said.
Lord notes a recent year when 45 new recordings of Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” were released.
“Imagine if every year, year after year, there were 45 versions of Steely Dan’s Aja that came out, all with their slight variations on tempo and structure. We’d say, that’s ludicrous,” he said.
“The express purpose of the Recording Inclusivity Initiative series is to find people from traditionally neglected communities – women, people of color — people who basically have been elbowed out of the space.”