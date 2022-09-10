NH Business

HENNIKER

THE PAIN consumers have been feeling at the gas pump and grocery store will loom large over this fall’s election season. For incumbents, inflation is kryptonite. President Joe Biden hopes weeks of declining gas prices will soften the blow of a midterm correction.

Bruce Fenton

FENTON
Chuck Morse

MORSE
Vikram Mansharamani
Buy Now

MANSHARAMANI

Vikram Mansharamani
Kevin Smith
Buy Now

SMITH

Smith sets announcement date, creates website
Don Bolduc

BOLDUC

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.