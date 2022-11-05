THE INITIAL INVITATION from Sheehan Phinney to Cook Little to join the larger law firm was proffered at a meeting away from their respective offices in Manchester.
But it easily could have taken place in an elevator.
Both firms are headquartered in the Brady Sullivan Plaza at 1000 Elm St.
Last week, the eight attorneys from the 20th floor joined forces with their colleagues on the 17th floor.
Cook Little, known for its work with technology startups, is now part of Sheehan Phinney, boosting the size of the combined firm to more than 70 attorneys spread across four locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
“It’s a little bit unusual in New Hampshire to have legal teams joining forces, but Sheehan Phinney is unquestionably a stronger law firm today than yesterday,” Managing Director David McGrath said Tuesday, the day the merger became official.
Cook Little has a long association with the New Hampshire Tech Alliance. Attorney Matt Benson is past chair of the nonprofit trade group, which promotes startups in Granite State.
Sheehan Phinney focuses primarily on businesses. The attorneys joining from Cook Little provide clients with “added depth in our corporate, transactional, employment and other practices areas,” McGrath said.
“They also position us better with startup and technology businesses, and they give us more of an entrepreneurial focus. All of this aligns with the firm’s strategic plan,” he said.
Benson said joining Sheehan Phinney would be mutually beneficial.
“We bring to Sheehan Phinney a robust corporate practice working with tech companies, family-owned businesses, startups and a variety of businesses, and they bring to us expertise and help round out what we can bring to our clients, including commercial litigation expertise and a deeper bench on a variety of different levels, he said.
New Hampshire continues to produce promising startup companies, Benson said, adding that investors were impressed with the current crop of companies presenting at New Hampshire Tech Alliance events.
“I think funding might start to get harder to come by as the market is changing, so we’ll see how that plays out,” he said. “But I do have some clients that are actively pursuing funding now and talking with potential funding sources.”
Jen Moeckel, a partner coming from Cook Little whose practice focuses on employment law, said working with a larger firm will allow her to offer clients additional services, such as seminars and webinars.
“One of the many things I am excited about is becoming part of Sheehan Phinney’s robust team of employment lawyers,” Moeckel said. “Joining a team with such depth and breadth will enable us to bring more resources to our clients.”
While the decision to join forces is a recent development, the two firms share a personal connection between two of their attorneys, McGrath noted.
Curt Little, a namesake of the firm now joining Sheehan Phinney, had a longtime friendship with Sheehan Phinney attorney Kimmon Zachos, who died in 2014.
“If Kimmon were alive today, he would be quite pleased,” McGrath said. “He and Curt and their families would vacation together around the globe. And that speaks to the collegial nature of the New Hampshire bar, but it also shows the reach that the lawyers in New Hampshire have.”
McGrath sees a parallel in their globe-trotting trips and the extended reach of the firm.
“Now our legal teams are joining forces and serving a client base, some of which are in New Hampshire, many of which are in New England. But we also have clients that will be served throughout the country and internationally.”