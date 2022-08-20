A PINT of your blood could save someone’s life.
If that’s not enough of an incentive, how about pizza, ice cream, smoothies and a bunch of other goodies?
If you donate blood during the two-day Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive at the DoubleTree Manchester Hotel this week, you walk away with a tote bag stuffed with a commemorative T-shirt and vouchers for food, entertainment and other gifts.
Many of the 17 companies participating in this year’s giveaway on Wednesday and Thursday are longtime sponsors, including the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Jacques Flower Shop and the New Hampshire Lottery. New sponsors this year include Alley Cat Pizza, Ben & Jerry’s and the Smoothie Bus.
The drive, now in its 39th year, was established to honor Gail Singer, the late wife of Gary Singer of Merchants Automotive Group.
As always, Gary’s brother, Stephen, will be there to meet donors.
“I like to be there from the starting gun to the final victory lap and greet and thank every donor that comes through the door,” Stephen Singer said during a phone interview last week. “It’s something the Singer family has done since the beginning.”
Gail Singer died of cancer in 1984 at the age of 29. The drive has enabled the family to perpetuate her memory.
“In her memory, we’ve collected over 30,000 units of blood during the last 38 years,” he said. “Each unit can potentially help or save three lives so we potentially helped 90,000 people in the community, which is just mind boggling.”
More than 50 companies contribute to the event, including presenting sponsors People’s United Bank and Elliot Hospital. Singer says it takes six or seven months of planning each year to “gather all the loose ends,” including those goodie bags.
“We want to make our donor appreciation bag something significant so that our donors know that we appreciate what they do for us and for the community,” he said. “The bag this year is better than ever.”
Up until the late family matriarch Bernice Singer reached her mid-90s, she attended the blood drive every year and brought homemade treats.
“My mother used to bake some pastry to give out to every donor,” Singer said. “When we had 100 or 200, it was no big deal, but when we started to get 1,500 to 1,600 donors we had to get some of the elves up at Merchants to help her out a little bit.”
Blood drive volunteers
This year, 17-year-old twins Jack and Drew Stephen will be volunteering at the blood drive for the first time. The Trinity High School seniors represent the third generation of Stephen family members to embrace community work, said their father, Rob, and grandfather, Bobby.
“They’ve been promoting the event with fliers around town, trying to get people to sign up to donate blood to such an important cause,” said Rob Stephen, a Manchester attorney.
Bobby Stephen, a former state senator and longtime restaurateur, said he always taught the importance of community service to his three sons and encourages his grandchildren to embrace it.
(Stephen’s son, Chuck, who operates Glenwood Investment Group, sponsors this column.)
“I think it’s important, when you have a family that they contribute work and community service,” said Bobby Stephen, whose annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner raises money for education.
“In giving back to the community, as we all have and as I have for many, many years, then they are going to follow in our footsteps in doing the same.”
The Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the DoubleTree Manchester Hotel, 700 Elm St.
To make an appointment to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767, select #1 to make an appointment).