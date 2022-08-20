NH Business

A PINT of your blood could save someone’s life.

If that’s not enough of an incentive, how about pizza, ice cream, smoothies and a bunch of other goodies?

Singer blood drive

Mike Smith of the American Red Cross blood collection team carries a box of donated blood during the first day of the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester on Aug. 26, 2020. The 39th annual blood drive for the American Red Cross takes place Wednesday and Thursday.
Singer blood drive

Stephen Singer greets donors during the first day of the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester on Aug. 26, 2020.
Bobby Stephen and his grandsons

Jack Stephen, left, with his grandfather, Bobby Stephen and brother, Drew. The 17-year-old twins will be volunteering at the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive this week.

