JASON SYVERSEN FINALLY works for a company he can tell you about.

The engineer has spent most of his career in cybersecurity, most notably with Siege Technologies, a research and development company he launched in 2009 in Manchester that was acquired in 2016.

SportsVisio

A screenshot from SportsVisio, a Manchester-based startup whose smartphone app uses artificial technology to extract player data from video footage.
Innovation Summit

Jason Syversen, CEO of SportsVisio, center, speaks at the New Hampshire Tech Alliance Innovation Summit on Thursday with Dyn co-founder Jeremy Hitchcock, left, and James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority.
SportsVisio features

SportsVisio users can use the app to schedule recording of their basketball games. The Manchester company plans to expand the app for use with other sports.
What SportsVisio can do

Promotional material from SportsVisio shows some of the smartphone app’s features.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

