Jeremy Hitchcock
Buy Now

HITCHCOCK

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader/File
NH Business

Jeremy Hitchcock is helping to organize a couple of leadership programs, including one that ends with participants getting a chance to try indoor skydiving.

You’ll have to head to Virginia Beach for that one.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.