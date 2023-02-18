Face-to-screen meeting
NH Business

TECH COMPANIES have laid off more than 77,000 workers so far this year – already more than half the 140,000 they cut all of last year, according to a recent tally by Crunchbase News.

Sounds staggering, sure, but it’s a drop in the bucket for a sector that inflated its numbers during the pandemic, when everyone was hunkered down at home blowing up the internet and populating the universe with Amazon delivery trucks.

