TECH COMPANIES have laid off more than 77,000 workers so far this year – already more than half the 140,000 they cut all of last year, according to a recent tally by Crunchbase News.
Sounds staggering, sure, but it’s a drop in the bucket for a sector that inflated its numbers during the pandemic, when everyone was hunkered down at home blowing up the internet and populating the universe with Amazon delivery trucks.
“It’s really still a hypercompetitive, employee-driven market. The best employees get the choice of where they work,” says entrepreneur and investor Jeremy Hitchcock.
And while companies like Amazon and Disney have ordered employees to come back to the office, tech workers who aren’t ready to give up their sweatpants for khakis need not worry too much.
Minim, an internet-of-things company Hitchcock co-founded five years ago, was an early adopter of remote working. During a visit to Minim’s downtown Manchester offices in September 2019, I remember Hitchcock voicing his reluctance to manage a workforce scattered around the country.
That day, a company meeting included a “Hollywood Squares” of employees on a giant video screen –- the scenario most of us would not experience until six months later, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.
Hitchcock serves as chair of the company these days and some of Minim’s leadership has changed – former CEO Gray Chynoweth left the company to pursue a career in the Navy Reserves – but the remote concept remains.
“Gray was a big proponent of the remote style and thought it would be a competitive advantage based on the types of people we were looking for,” Hitchcock said during a recent interview. “We still have a hub in Manchester where we are headquartered.”
The company’s current CEO is based in Philadelphia, the head of marketing in Miami, the head of sales in Minnesota. The company’s chief technology office lives in Maine and works out of the New Hampshire office.
And they’re still working out how often they need to be in the same place at the same time.
“Companies are trying to figure out what the balance is, whether it’s a couple of days a week, whether it’s one day, whether it’s to get together a couple of times a quarter,” Hitchcock says.
Last week, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said employees will need to work from the office at least three days a week beginning May 1, Bloomberg reported. Last month, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told workers they need to be in the office four days a week starting March 1.
Remote cuts both ways
The competitive advantage that remote working brings might not always work in the employee’s favor, says Jason Syversen, founder of SportsVisio, a Manchester startup that uses artificial intelligence to automate statistics, analytics and video highlights for basketball players.
We talked with Syversen back in November shortly after the company secured $3.1 million in seed funding. For a company on the hunt for affordable talent, casting its net globally proved a boon after a couple of misfires.
Early on, SportsVisio turned to websites like Upwork, which offers a matchup with freelancers, to work on development.
“Universally, every single person we hired was terrible. They were either not good at their job or they didn’t communicate or they were dishonest and lying and doing shady things. We had such a bad experience,” Syversen said.
Eventually, the company used LinkedIn to build a team in South America.
Syversen thinks the pandemic is ultimately going to drive down the cost for high-skilled labor, a silver lining for startups who need to control their costs.
“If you realize you can hire someone in a Second or Third World country to build your website or write code for a third or a quarter or half the price of what it would cost to have someone, if they are all remote anyway, why wouldn’t you take advantage of that opportunity?” he said. “It will be great for people in these other countries with a lower cost of living.
“But I think it’s going to put some downward pressure on people in the U.S. that are expecting to make $150,000 a year or more for a job that someone overseas might do for a fraction of that price and be very good at it.”
Some companies will continue to pay a premium to hire workers they can see in the office every day because of enhanced communication, connectivity, personal relationships and productivity, Syversen said.
“But if you take that way and you’re all working from home I think globalization starts to play a bigger role there when you realize you’re just going to go where the best talent is for the value of the dollar because you’re trying to stretch,” he said.
Especially for a young company trying to maximize investment dollars.
