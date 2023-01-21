THE “RELIEF” in Granite United Way’s Manchester Winter Relief Fund will come in the form of temporary staffers to set up shelters for homeless people, says Patrick Tufts, its president and CEO.
The United Way launched the fund Jan. 13, calling on the community to help support housing that will serve as an alternative to the homeless encampment at Manchester and Pine streets. Police cleared out the encampment Wednesday after a judge rejected efforts to delay the eviction.
The fund was prompted by a meeting called by Mayor Joyce Craig with leaders of not-for-profits, hospitals and city departments to address the crisis, Tufts said.
“What we can contribute to that collaborative effort is our ability to raise money, call attention to an issue and then use our administrative power to hire and compensate employees over the next 90 days to help this solution,” he said Thursday.
Tufts called the effort “classic emergency management triage.” The city fire department will post the temporary positions, and the United Way will fill them, aiming to draw staffers from local nonprofits that work with the homeless to take on some extra hours.
“We will work with and collaborate with the not-for-profits across the city, offer per diems and ask them to make referrals for shift work with their own employees with the hope that we will get people with experience – the empathy and experience – of working with this population to raise their hands first.
“Easter Seals, Families in Transition, Greater Manchester Mental Health, Waypoint – these are the experts. They know what they’re doing,” Tufts said.
The city opened an overnight shelter two weeks ago at the Cashin senior center and has been working on creating other shelters, including the former E&R Laundry & Dry Cleaners building on Beech Street, which will initially house up to 40 people, and the Tirrell House on Brook Street, which the YWCA of New Hampshire will use to house homeless women.
The United Way generally directs its support to preventative programs that work with people on such issues as substance use disorders, behavioral health and financial stability – measures designed to keep people from becoming homeless in the first place, Tufts said.
The nonprofit is working with the city and the state to ensure homeless people can access the resources they need not just in Manchester but all over the state.
“Sometimes the folks seeking the services in Manchester are not from the city,” he said. “And that also happens in Concord, Nashua and Portsmouth. What we want to do is make sure services are available to people more locally so we don’t get into this situation where we’re overwhelmed in one particular community.”
Tufts has been dealing with homelessness for more than two decades with United Way. He remembers when the homeless population in Manchester numbered 35 to 40 people, and most were Vietnam veterans, men who generally caused more harm to themselves than anyone else.
He explains to his younger staff members why it’s different now.
“Homelessness seems to be the symptom that we see that is fed by so many other things that are going wrong. People have issues with substances. They have issues with behavioral health. They have issues maintaining a living wage. There is a shortage of affordable housing in the state. Rents are going up. All those things come together, and a result can be people who are unhoused and in very precarious situations.”
He commended both the city and state, which have been at odds over how to address homelessness, especially in the Queen City.
“I congratulate the city of Manchester for taking a leadership position. I congratulate the state of New Hampshire. We talk a lot about the lack of resources. But the state has contributed more resources to this issue. The state is working to increase shelter beds across the state,” Tufts said.
Alluding to political sniping and finger-pointing, Tufts sees partnerships like the one assembled for the relief fund – which includes nearly a dozen city agencies, nonprofits and businesses – as the only way forward.
“The way we are going to get out of this is by collaborating and leaning into municipal government, state government, state leaders, the not-for-profit community, the business community who can help,” he said. “That’s the only way you get ahead on something like this.”
That collaboration already exists, Tufts said.
“I see people going above and beyond – their missions going above and beyond what they are required – to do the right thing. And that’s not talked about enough.”
How to help
To donate to the Manchester Winter Relief Fund, text WINTERMHT to 41444 or visit graniteuw.org. Checks, made payable to Granite United Way, with “Manchester Winter Relief Fund” in the memo, can be sent to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Floor 4, Manchester, NH, 03101.