Homeless encampment
Buy Now

A woman wheels her belongings down Manchester Street as police clear the homeless encampment on Wednesday. The Granite United Way’s Manchester Winter Relief Fund will support efforts to set up shelters.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
NH Business

THE “RELIEF” in Granite United Way’s Manchester Winter Relief Fund will come in the form of temporary staffers to set up shelters for homeless people, says Patrick Tufts, its president and CEO.

The United Way launched the fund Jan. 13, calling on the community to help support housing that will serve as an alternative to the homeless encampment at Manchester and Pine streets. Police cleared out the encampment Wednesday after a judge rejected efforts to delay the eviction.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.