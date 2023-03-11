A UTAH COMPANY expects to be creating hydrogen this summer in a former North Country paper mill, creating a showcase for a new process to produce the clean fuel.
Q Hydrogen began construction of the Groveton power plant in 2020. It suffered some pandemic-related delays, but they were relatively short bumps in retrospect.
“What we’re bringing out in Groveton is the result of 25 years-plus of research and development,” said Whitaker Irvin Jr., president and CEO of the Park City company. “It’s been a long road to get here, but we’re only a few months away from bringing it out.”
Q Hydrogen is touting the New Hampshire plant as “the world’s first power plant completely fueled by clean, affordable Clear Hydrogen,” the company says on its website.
Hydrogen has been looked at as a potential game-changer for a carbon-neutral future for decades, but the high cost to produce it has stalled development.
Q Hydrogen’s method to convert water into renewable hydrogen for energy and electricity production uses “a completely new turbine technology,” Irwin said.
“The main reason why we’ve decided to build a large commercial facility instead of just talking about what we can do is because it is so different from any other method the industry is familiar with,” Irwin said. “We know large claims come with larger evidence so our larger evidence is going to be in Groveton, New Hampshire.”
The Groveton plant will use water from the nearby Upper Ammonoosuc River to produce fuel for around 10 megawatts a day and could grow to over 100 megawatts as more need is created, the company said.
During a Zoom interview last week, Irvin said New Hampshire makes a great location to demonstrate the company’s hydrogen generator, which is being built in Utah.
“New England was chosen because you all have the first deregulated market for electricity with power producers and transmission and distribution,” Irvin said.
“So everyone else throughout the country is coming up with ways to mimic what New England has done.”
The company chose the former paper mill in the Groveton section of Northumberland after examining potential locations in Massachusetts and other areas, said Irvin, who met with New Hampshire regulators and Gov. Chris Sununu, who has publicly touted the project.
“One of the main reasons we chose it was because it had roughly up to 60 megawatts of transmission lines that belong to the old mill. It could be set up as a private power concern for users on the site itself,” Irvin said.
The plant sits on less than 10 acres of a 140-acre site, offering potential for growth.
“We want to grow that site to whatever size makes sense with users coming out there and building on the remainder of what’s there,” he said.
Irwin graduated from Babson College and spent a decade in the Boston area working for Raytheon and other companies before he joined Q Hydrogen in 2010. His father, Whitaker B. Irvin Sr., the company’s chairman and chief technology officer, invented the process Q Hydrogen uses.
“Our family background is in oil, gas, ranching, mining and industrial. My father was a large industrialist in Latin America,” Irwin said.
The elder Irwin, who owned manufacturing plants and worked with major automakers like Ford, GM and Chrysler, reached a stage in his life when “he wanted to leave the world better than he found it,” his son said.
“This hydrogen tech didn’t come out of a focus on hydrogen. It came out of an idea of trying to solve issues with water consumption and electrical consumption and HVAC applications,” Irwin said. “One thing people don’t realize usually is that HVAC is one of the largest consumers of electricity on the planet.
“When you look at these big industrial users of these massive systems that are manufacturing facilities, he had some ideas on how to reduce water consumption and electrical consumption for that.”
Since beginning the project, Q Hydrogen decided to bring out a larger version of its technology than originally proposed.
“We’ve gone from roughly 10,000 square feet to a bit under 30,000 square feet under one roof. We have built quite a bit of infrastructure on the site because we see the possibilities there to be huge in and of themselves.”
At the outset, Q Hydrogen will employ 10 to 15 people in Groveton, but Irwin expects the broader economic impact will be larger. Already, the company has hired or contracted with former paper mill workers to help build the plant.
“We felt that the town of Groveton was a good place to begin from an economic perspective as well because it can bring economic activity back to an area that hasn’t had it in quite some time,” he said.