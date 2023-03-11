Hydrogen plant in Groveton
NH Business

A UTAH COMPANY expects to be creating hydrogen this summer in a former North Country paper mill, creating a showcase for a new process to produce the clean fuel.

Q Hydrogen began construction of the Groveton power plant in 2020. It suffered some pandemic-related delays, but they were relatively short bumps in retrospect.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.