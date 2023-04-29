LINDA CHICK HAS a guillotine in her classroom at Manchester High School West. If you give her an apple, she can cut it in half for you.
The scale model was made by students in the STEAM program who were studying Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities.”
“I love project-based teaching,” said Chick, who joined West High in 2010. The English teacher is back to more traditional instruction these days.
“That was just a tremendous journey. We would create a problem that was a problem in our world, and we would use math, science, English, social studies, art, and engineering to solve it,” Chick said during a career day earlier this month.
I spent the day in Chick’s classroom talking to students about journalism and storytelling. But I found Chick’s professional journey far more compelling than my own.
The Manchester native considered a teaching career when she graduated from Northeastern University in 1969. Forty years later, she finally made the leap.
In between, Chick pursued a business career, including 20 years with JCPenney, where she and her team built the retailer’s credit card business from scratch.
“It was such a lucky break,” Chick said between classes at West. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I planned to go on to graduate school and be an English teacher. But finding this job and being on the cusp of something brand new was very ‘60s.”
At the time, JCPenney had 13 regional offices scattered around the country, and Chick spent more than a dozen days of every month traveling. And she got to work with a group of young, creative people.
“Marketing up to that time was marketing clothes. They really wanted people who had come up with fresh ideas about marketing credit cards,” she said.
Among their challenges was to establish protocols for customer service and bill collection.
“It was kind of like STEAM. We got together, we had a problem and we had to solve it,” Chick said.
After 20 years with the retailer, Chick retired and came home to solve a big problem — upgrading accounting and other systems for her family’s direct mail and data services company, Mailways.
Now based in Allenstown, Mailways was then located in an old mill building in Manchester. While her brothers and sisters had grown up in the family business founded in 1952, none had her professional acumen.
“I knew they were in trouble. My father was not well,” said Chick, who would run the company for five years. “My mother was worried. Because I had this business background, my father asked me to come and help situate the company because he knew he was dying.”
Chick hired a lawyer and an accountant and worked on updating the company’s billing system, which in 2005 her mother was still doing by hand with a typewriter.
By the time her brother, Rob Jacobs, was ready to take over the company, Chick was ready to leave. She had been taking classes in Durham at the University of New Hampshire part-time over the past five years. She took an extra year to complete her master’s degree because she wanted to study English for Speakers of Other Languages.
After a year interning at Central High, Chick landed a job at West High, where her ESOL experience gave her an edge.
“I wasn’t really sure I was going to get a job teaching,” Chick recalled. “It was a shot in the dark because I was 64 years old.”
More than a decade later, Chick has no plans to retire. Every summer, she reads four or five adult novels to find fresh material for her classes and usually spends a few weeks in England.
Her favorite place remains Room 314A, where students are grouped at round tables rather than individual desks, an outgrowth of the STEAM team approach to teaching.
“I love teaching. My soul is in this place,” Chick said. “And there’s so much potential in every one of these kids. People just don’t see it.
“They’ve been told all their lives they’re not as good as, not as smart as, don’t dress as well, don’t have the advantages. Well, you don’t need any advantage. You just need the will. And somebody who cares about you.”
Chick has many nieces and nephews but no children of her own — which she prefers.
“I have 102 children, but I don’t have to take them home. I do feed them and clothe them once in a while. But that’s on me. I’ve been lucky enough to afford it. I can be generous at this point in my life.”