Linda Chick
Manchester West teacher Linda Chick hosted Mike Cote of the Union Leader in her class at West for the school’s Career Day on April 13.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
NH Business

LINDA CHICK HAS a guillotine in her classroom at Manchester High School West. If you give her an apple, she can cut it in half for you.

The scale model was made by students in the STEAM program who were studying Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities.”

