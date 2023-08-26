IF YOU RUN a business, you have probably encountered arbitration clauses. These contractual provisions require parties to resolve disputes in private proceedings instead of court and are celebrated as a cost-effective alternative to in-court litigation. But is arbitration really a beneficial proposition for business disputes?

Not always. Those who have arbitrated cases know that the process features both advantages and disadvantages. This article discusses three of the most critical issues businesses should consider when evaluating whether arbitration is right for them—efficiency, arbitrator selection, and privacy.

