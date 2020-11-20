The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has given a thumb's up to the traffic mitigation plan proposed for a potential Amazon fulfillment center in Hudson, the town's planning board was told Wednesday night. "The Department is supportive of the proposed development and the proposed mitigation," the NHDOT said in a statement.

Hillwood Enterprises L.P. is developing the Hudson Logistics Center at the Green Meadow Golf Club property, where two of the three buildings they hope to build will be leased to Amazon as fulfillment centers for the online retailer. The third building doesn't yet have a tenant.

