Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has given a thumb's up to the traffic mitigation plan proposed for a potential Amazon fulfillment center in Hudson, the town's planning board was told Wednesday night. "The Department is supportive of the proposed development and the proposed mitigation," the NHDOT said in a statement.
Hillwood Enterprises L.P. is developing the Hudson Logistics Center at the Green Meadow Golf Club property, where two of the three buildings they hope to build will be leased to Amazon as fulfillment centers for the online retailer. The third building doesn't yet have a tenant.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has given a thumb's up to the traffic mitigation plan proposed for a potential Amazon fulfillment center in Hudson, the town's planning board was told Wednesday night. "The Department is supportive of the proposed development and the proposed mi…
Addressing concerns about traffic at the proposed three-building Hudson Logistics Center, an Amazon representative told planning board members Wednesday that the company has learned it must operate its fulfillment centers at 40% capacity to be efficient.