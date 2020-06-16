The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission denied an AARP request to suspend a temporary Eversource rate hike.
Last year, the commission allowed Eversource a temporary increase of $28.3 million in annual distribution revenue. The amount would eventually increase to $70 million that would be rolled out in step increases to recoup investments made over the past decade.
AARP argued that Eversource should take into account the widespread economic harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The PUC’s order does not acknowledge what Granite Staters know: The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed the economy and energy use in an unprecedented way,” said AARP New Hampshire State Director Todd Fahey in a statement. “AARP is disappointed that the PUC did not reverse Eversource’s temporary rate increase or require a complete update from the company about the impact of COVID-19 on customers.”
The commission ordered Eversource to file updated testimony in light of recent changes in the economy as a result of the pandemic.
“We hope the new rate of return and capital structure information the commission did order Eversource to produce will shine a light on the unfair and nearly automatic rate increases Eversource has requested,” Fahey said.
AARP says a customer using 600 kWh per month saw a monthly bill increase of $3.33 as a result of the temporary rates.
“AARP argued that the impact is now greater for customers who are working from home and paying more under the temporary rates, due to increased household usage,” the order reads.
Eversource said the pandemic and associated economic changes could not have been anticipated.
“Eversource argued that the full economic effects of the pandemic would likely not be known or understood for months or years to come,” the order reads. “Eversource said that appropriate and reasonable measures were put in place to mitigate the burden of utility bills on customers facing economic hardships. The company cautioned, however, against making any decisions based on short-term information, because such decisions may have negative effects for customers and the utility.”
The commission found it would not be in the best interest to suspend the rate hike.
“The temporary rates that we set are fully reconcilable,” the commission wrote. “If we set the permanent rates lower than the temporary rates, then ratepayers will be refunded the difference; similarly if we set Eversource’s permanent rates higher than the temporary rates, then the price volatility experienced by ratepayers will be mitigated and ratepayers will not have to pay as large a surcharge for the reconciliation.”
Eversource, New Hampshire’s largest electric provider, serves more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, according to the company.
AARP, which represents more than 225,000 members in the state, has estimated more than 75,000 of its members are customers of Eversource.