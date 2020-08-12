The state’s first sports betting retail location opened Wednesday at The Brook, at the site of the former Seabrook Greyhound racetrack.
Patrons can place bets on all major professional and collegiate U.S sports there, the first of up to 10 in-person retail gambling locations approved by the Legislature in 2019 to set up shop in the Granite State. Online gambling launched last December for anyone located within New Hampshire’s borders.
The state contracted with Massachusetts-based DraftKings to oversee both online and in-person sports gambling in New Hampshire. The state receives 50 percent of any revenue earned. Since December, total sports betting in New Hampshire has exceeded $65 million.
DraftKings has committed to operating at least four retail sportsbook locations statewide.
Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resorts acquired and re-branded 75-acre Brook property in January 2019. Outfitted with betting kiosks and video walls, the sportsbook exists within “The Stadium,” which offers stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs with three cinema-size screens and hundreds of TVs.
The opening marks DraftKings’ eighth retail location in the United States.
“We are proud to collaborate with the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings to open New Hampshire’s first retail sportsbook in a venue we know will live up to our motto: Live Free & Play,” said Andre Carrier, CEO of The Brook, in a statement. “We built The Stadium at The Brook to be the best place to watch sports anywhere in New England. Unless you're at the game, we feel that there's no better place. Our new sportsbook will offer sports fans throughout the region a state-of-the-art, dynamic betting experience.”
“With major sports resuming in recent weeks, I am extremely pleased The Brook is opening its new retail sportsbook,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. “This retail sportsbook represents the next evolution for the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings, which have already established New Hampshire as the go-to destination for sports betting in the Northeast. Along with placing bets online and with their mobile devices, sports fans now have an exciting new retail location where they can place bets on their favorite teams and experience this new way to win.”
Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the facility says it has spent months designing a new safety and sanitization plan. The plan includes physical distancing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the space, including in seating areas and on the gaming floor, in addition to requiring guests and employees to wear a mask.
“DraftKings is a customer-first company that looks at the many ways fans engage with sports,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officerat DraftKings, in a statement. “Our valued collaboration with The Brook and the New Hampshire Lottery will bring an immersive and entertaining in-person sports betting experience to fans in New Hampshire.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony is tentatively planned to take place in September at a date and time to be determined.