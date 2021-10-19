Job seeker Jay Nugent of Manchester, third from left, speaks about employment opportunities with Karrie Vicente, Nicolas Harvey and Andre Garcia, all of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, during the City of Manchester Job Fair at the Manchester Police Athletic League in Manchester on Oct. 7.
New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 2.9 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from August.
The September 2020 seasonally adjusted rate was 5.5 percent, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire Employment Security reported Tuesday.
The number of employed residents in September 2021 was 727,800, a decrease of 920 from the previous month and an increase of 8,990 from September 2020.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 310 over the month to 21,880, which was 19,960 fewer unemployed than in September 2020. From August 2021 to September 2021, the total labor force decreased by 1,230 to 749,680. This was a decrease of 10,970 New Hampshire residents from September 2020.
Seasonally adjusted New Hampshire nonfarm employment for September 2021 was 661,700. This was 2,100 more jobs than in August 2021 and 15,700 more jobs than in September 2020, the state said. Private industry accounted for 575,100 of these jobs in September 2021; 2,300 more jobs than in August 2021 and 14,900 more jobs than in September 2020.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2021 was 4.8 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the August rate, and a decrease of 3.0 percentage points from the September 2020 rate. National nonfarm payroll employment increased by 194,000 from August to September 2021.