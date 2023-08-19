FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Fans in London gather for Australia v England

England fans in London celebrate after defeating Australia in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

 PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS

When England and Spain meet in the World Cup final on Sunday, millions of football fans will be glued to their televisions. Many will gamble on the outcome. But for companies like Nike and Adidas, there’s a whole other bet playing out: whether they made enough merchandise to satisfy the euphoric demand from fans of the winning team.

The companies decided months ago how many replica and authentic jerseys to manufacture for each of the women’s teams. Those decisions were based on a combination of historical shopping patterns for each country, conversations with retail partners and a fair bit of conjecture. Getting the picture wrong can have real consequences — both in terms of lost sales and angered fans.

Bloomberg’s Chris Miller and Gina Turner contributed to this report.