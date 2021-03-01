BIZ-MICHAEL-JORDAN-BRAND-1-DMT

An iconic shoe, the Nike MJ 23, inspired by the iconic player, Michael Jordan.

 MOHAMAD KADDOURA/DREAMSTIME/TNS/

Nike Inc. on Monday announced the departure of North American business general manager Ann Hebert, days after a report that her son used a credit card in her name to purchase sneakers for his resale company.

The company said the departure of Hebert, vice president and general manager of Nike’s North America business, is effective immediately and that it plans to announce a new head for the geography shortly.

Monday, March 01, 2021