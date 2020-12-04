The logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed the company's showroom in Tokyo

Nissan Motor Corp. has joined GM in exiting a group of automakers that had backed President Trump over auto emission rules.

 ISSEI KATO/REUTERS/FILE

WASHINGTON — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. on Friday joined General Motors Co. in exiting a group of automakers that had backed President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.

GM last week reversed course in an ongoing court fight and abandoned Trump, winning praise from Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.

