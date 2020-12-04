Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
WASHINGTON — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. on Friday joined General Motors Co. in exiting a group of automakers that had backed President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.
GM last week reversed course in an ongoing court fight and abandoned Trump, winning praise from Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.
WASHINGTON — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. on Friday joined General Motors Co. in exiting a group of automakers that had backed President Donald Trump in his bid to prevent California from imposing its own vehicle emissions rules.
WASHINGTON — Drug industry trade groups filed two lawsuits against the Trump administration on Friday challenging new U.S. rules to lower drug prices, potentially undermining one of President Donald Trump’s flagship efforts to take on high drug costs.
DoorDash Inc. said it is seeking to raise as much as $3.1 billion in its initial public offering next month after a surge in investor demand let the biggest U.S. food delivery company boost the price range for its shares.