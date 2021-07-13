The 200 apartments that stalled Bedford’s Market and Main development are notably absent from the latest conceptual plan for the project.
The site at 125 South River Road has been quiet since last summer when the planning board said no to an application for the project’s second phase that included the apartments and a movie theater.
To date, Trader Joe’s and The Friendly Toast have been constructed on the parcel, along with more than $1 million in improvements at the site, which once was home to a Macy’s department store.
Encore Retail LLC’s new layout for the rest of the development will be introduced to the planning board on Monday.
“This concept consists primarily of one- and two-story retail buildings, with a four-story hotel to the south and three-story office in the rear of the site, and surface parking throughout,” said Robert Duval, chief engineer with TFMoran, Inc. “This plan does not propose new structured parking or a cinema use.”
It has been more than five years since the original plans for Market and Main were presented. Since then there have been several design versions for the second phase of development, none of which have come to fruition.
“It looks like we are back to where we started, which is good,” Ryk Bullock, a former planning board member, said on Tuesday. “The last thing, my God, we need in Bedford is more apartments. I have nothing against apartments, in general, but apartments do have an impact on the infrastructure in town, and that is an issue for taxpayers to be concerned about.”
When the board rejected the waiver seeking multifamily residential use, Encore Retail LLC representatives said the future of the $120 million mixed-use project was uncertain, along with the 1,700 jobs and more than $1 million in annual tax revenue it was projected to bring.
An 11-screen movie theater and a multilevel parking garage from the previous design have been scrapped, according to Duval.
“The total square footage has been reduced from the approximately 360,000 square feet originally approved, to approximately 200,000 square feet in the current concept,” Duval said in the conceptual plans on file at Town Hall.
According to the preliminary plans, there could be three retail buildings with multiple tenants per building, one major anchor retail building, three designated restaurant, food or beverage spaces, a three-story, 50,000-square-foot office building with a parking deck in the rear of the site and a four-story, 52,500-square-foot hotel.
Potential tenants have not yet been disclosed.
Architectural drawings have been submitted to the town as part of the conceptual layout, which includes pedestrian walkways and a pathway designed to connect with the existing Bowman Brook trail system.
“The Market and Main site is a prime location in Bedford, and I’m looking forward to the board’s discussion of the concept plan on Monday night,” said Becky Hebert, town planning director.
Attorney John Cronin, legal representative for the developer, was unavailable on Tuesday to discuss the scaled-back layout.
Monday’s planning board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the BCTV meeting room, 10 Meetinghouse Road.