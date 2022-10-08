Seafood

Workers prepare to offload Dungeness crab from a boat on Pier 45 in the Fisherman’s Wharf district in San Francisco, California, on Jan. 13, 2021.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

At the Clam, there are no scallops.

Prices went “crazy,” says Mike Price, who co-owns the Greenwich Village restaurant, and so he yanked them off the menu. Over in Napa Valley, Phil Tessier, the executive chef at a popular spot called PRESS, did the same. And in Atlanta, at the tapas joint the Iberian Pig, chef Josue Pena didn’t stop at scallops. The Alaskan halibut and blue crab are gone, too.