A striking United Auto Workers member pickets outside the Stellantis Jeep Plant in Toledo,

A striking United Auto Workers member pickets outside the Stellantis Jeep Plant in Toledo, Ohio, on Sunday.

 REBECCA COOK/reuters

The president of the United Auto Workers on Sunday rejected a public offer by Jeep parent company Stellantis to boost pay 21% over four years, pushing a historic, coordinated strike against the nation’s three biggest carmakers into a third day.

Stellantis, which is based in the Netherlands and was formed in 2021 through a merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Peugeot, said Saturday that it had offered the union a “highly competitive” 21% wage increase.