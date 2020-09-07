STOCKHOLM — IKEA’s shopping centers business hopes to open the doors of its first mall in the United States, in the center of San Francisco, within a year, pushing ahead with its expansion plans while many retailers are reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

Ingka Centres, one of the world’s biggest mall owners, told Reuters in May that it was looking to enter the United States, with a focus initially on locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.

