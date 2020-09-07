Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
STOCKHOLM — IKEA’s shopping centers business hopes to open the doors of its first mall in the United States, in the center of San Francisco, within a year, pushing ahead with its expansion plans while many retailers are reeling from the coronavirus crisis.
Ingka Centres, one of the world’s biggest mall owners, told Reuters in May that it was looking to enter the United States, with a focus initially on locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.
STOCKHOLM — Finnish telecom firm Nokia has suffered a setback after a source close to the matter confirmed it had lost out to Samsung Electronics on a part of the contract to supply new 5G equipment to Verizon in the United States.
WASHINGTON — With the election approaching, President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of separating the U.S. and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world’s two biggest economies no longer did business.
Catholic Medical Center announced two new leaders for the medical staff. Michael Gilbert, M.D., joined in August as the new vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. He comes to CMC from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord, where he was medical director of the clinic.