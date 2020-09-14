BRUSSELS - A "mini-deal" struck last month to remove EU tariffs on U.S. lobsters is unlikely to be followed swiftly by similar accords, given transatlantic differences over agriculture, EU Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

The U.S-EU deal covers products including U.S. lobsters and EU glassware and ceramics valued at $200 million of annual trade, a tiny fraction of the 616 billion euros ($730 billion) of transatlantic goods trade in 2019.

