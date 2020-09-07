STOCKHOLM — Finnish telecom firm Nokia has suffered a setback after a source close to the matter confirmed it had lost out to Samsung Electronics on a part of the contract to supply new 5G equipment to Verizon in the United States.

With this $6.64 billion contract win, Samsung has reinforced its position as a challenger to the dominance of Nokia and its rival Ericsson in selling telecom gear, after China’s Huawei was barred from bidding for 5G contracts in the United States.

