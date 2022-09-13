Non-union workers at GE Aviation in Hooksett can reach top pay sooner Staff Report Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Non-union workers at GE Aviation in Hooksett will be able to reach the top pay in their jobs in fewer years under an agreement with union workers, according to an announcement Tuesday.IUE-CWA Local 201, which represents workers at a plant in Lynn, Mass., said it had reached a new tentative agreement to revise a 2016 agreement on how quickly wages may rise.The deal, which the union called “a massive win for workers,” will make union workers eligible for the top pay raise after six years, 40% to 60% sooner than called for in the 2016 pact.The union said it also helped non-union workers in Hooksett and Rutland, Vermont, to become eligible for the top pay rate in six years, rather than seven to 15 years.Nearly 900 people work at the Hooksett plant, according to GE Aviation’s website. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Twitter says Musk’s third attempt to cancel deal is invalid Berlin's lone pharmacy making short move, with upgrades Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports +3 Gusher of pandemic aid averted global depression, but left a bad hangover US companies step up fall travel, shrug off economic uncertainty Closing the Deal: Quiet quitting is not the answer Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCMC memo to employees slams Boston Globe story on former heart surgeonStudents, parents protest as Alvirne High principal is put on administrative leaveFatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in HooksettWoman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancéGarrison Keillor: What was done for me back in MinnesotaGail Fisher's Dog Tracks: There's a new dog virus in circulationMurder victim was on an exercise walk when he was stabbed to death, says granddaughterAdam Sandler to return to Manchester with show at SNHU ArenaThe most-regretted (and lowest-paying) college majorsManchester homeless director resigns Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSt. Joseph Cathedral renovationFirst day back at Smyth Road SchoolUNH stages late rally to win opener, 31-21, over Monmouth2022 Sky ShowBedford first day of schoolWhittemore CenterCigna/Elliot Corporate 5k