WASHINGTON — Hospitals and physicians are squaring off over a proposed Biden administration rule that would ban noncompete agreements — contractual clauses common in the health care industry that prevent workers from working for a competitor for a certain amount of time after leaving a company.

Lobbying giants like the American Hospital Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argue that a ban on noncompete clauses would make it difficult for employers to retain workers and protect their investments in recruiting and training.