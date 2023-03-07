More than six months before February's toxic train derailment, a union representing Norfolk Southern employees in Ohio warned federal regulators that the railroad repeatedly disregarded its own safety rules for screening trains.

A formal complaint to the Federal Railroad Administration alleged the railroad had disregarded internal company rules requiring trains hauling hazardous materials be stopped and inspected in certain cases where track-side sensors, known as defect detectors, aren't working properly. Those same sensors are a focus in the investigation into the Feb. 3 wreck.