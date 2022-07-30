Colebrook Chamber

Jacci Thayer, left, executive director of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Campbell, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, stand July 22 in the organization’s new home in the former Hill’s Department Store space on southern Main Street in Colebrook. On July 15, the Chamber signed a three-year lease for the space.

 John Koziol/Union Leader correspondent

COLEBROOK — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is settling into its new home in the space that until 2017 had been the oldest and last family clothing store in the region.

Located on the first floor of a two-story building on the southern end of Main Street, the chamber’s new digs represent both a practical and significant move, said Jacci Thayer, the chamber’s executive director.