Jacci Thayer, left, executive director of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Campbell, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, stand July 22 in the organization’s new home in the former Hill’s Department Store space on southern Main Street in Colebrook. On July 15, the Chamber signed a three-year lease for the space.
COLEBROOK — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is settling into its new home in the space that until 2017 had been the oldest and last family clothing store in the region.
Located on the first floor of a two-story building on the southern end of Main Street, the chamber’s new digs represent both a practical and significant move, said Jacci Thayer, the chamber’s executive director.
The northernmost chamber of commerce in New Hampshire — which has among the largest geographical coverage areas in the state — most recently was headquartered on the second floor of the nearby Citizens Bank building.
The chamber viewed the move to the Hill’s space as a way “to be street level to reach people,” Thayer said.
On July 17, the chamber signed a three-year lease with the property owner and is currently renovating the space with an eye to preserving as many historic details as possible, she said. The work is expected to be completed by late October.
Since 1936, Hill’s had been the go-to place in the North Woods of New Hampshire and of neighboring communities in Vermont for name-brand men’s, women’s and children’s clothing as well as shoes, linens, fabric, yarn and sewing patterns.
Robert Gooch, who owned Hill’s in 2017, said his decision to close was based on a number of factors, including the 2009 closing of the Ethan Allen furniture plant in Beecher Falls, Vt., the 2011 closing of the Balsams Resort in Dixville, and a decline in the local timber industry.
Colebrook faces some similar economic challenges but also has some bright prospects, said Hannah Campbell, president of the chamber’s board of directors.
Tourism remains a “huge” part of the economy, said Thayer, estimating it is responsible for half of economic activity, with tourists from Canada making up a third of all visitors.
Campbell, who grew up in Colebrook, and is working for developer Les Otten to revitalize the Balsams, hopes that the chamber’s new office and location will do the same for it.
She remembered going to Hill’s as a child for Colebrook’s annual “Midnight Madness” pre-Christmas sale. Downtown Colebrook was “more vibrant then,” she said, “and that’s what we want to bring back.”
Campbell would like to grow the Chamber’s signature events – the Fourth of July celebration and the Moose Festival. The latter takes place Aug. 26 in Colebrook and on Aug. 27 in Canaan, Vt.
Thayer and Campbell said the chamber for 2023 is reconstructing its Go North Sno-Fest at Coleman State Park, which was formerly known as SnoDeo, and was among the largest annual gatherings of snowmobile enthusiasts in the Northeast.
The last Sno-Fest was held in 2020; it was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The future Sno-Fest “might not look the same,” said Campbell, “but we want to keep the event.”
In the meantime, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, which has 182 members, continues to grow, albeit slowly. In addition to Colebrook, it represents Clarksville, Columbia, Dixville, Millsfield, Pittsburg, Stratford and Stewartstown as well as as the Vermont towns of Averill, Beecher Falls, Bloomfield, Canaan, Lemington and Norton.
“We have 182 members, and we’re seeing two to three new members a month,” said Thayer. Some are returnees and some are very small businesses “looking to get a foothold,” she said.