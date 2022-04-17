Despite the pandemic, North Country Smokehouse has seen tremendous growth in the past few years and is poised for more, the company says.
“COVID really helped our business,” says Alicia Baker, North Country’s marketing director. “Of course, it was challenging for everybody, but the supply chain issues that many of the companies faced were not a problem for us.”
North Country controls every aspect of its meat from the farm to the smokehouse. The company’s product line includes sausage, bacon, ham, turkey, chicken and hot dogs. Local retailers that carry its products include Whole Foods Market, Hannaford, Shaw’s and Market Basket.
“We don’t have to rely on anybody else to get our product to the shelf,” Baker said.
“There was just tremendous growth because we had opportunities. When other brands could not fulfill orders, there were holes on the retail shelves and retailers need to fill up that space.”
Consumers are demanding organic products from humanely raised sources, which has placed the 100-year-old company in a favorable position in the market, Baker said.
“What makes today’s current culture so interesting to us is that we actually began farming organically decades ago,” Baker said. “And we’ve been doing it this way a really, really long time. And it’s really the market, actually, that is catching up with us and how we’ve been doing it.”
Additionally, new farm animal protection laws in California, Proposition 12, and in Massachusetts, Question 3, are requiring retailers to sell only humanely raised pork. Prop 12 requires pigs be given at least a 24-square-foot area, while Question 3 only requires that the animals have a space large enough for them to be able to get up and move around, Baker said. And other states are following suit.
Regarding Prop 12, Baker said, “It impacts what everyone in California can buy. If you are a retailer you can’t put those products on the shelves. If you are a restaurant owner making a product … you have to follow those rules. And if you don’t follow those rules you’re not only fined, you’re fined per sale. …The last time I read the regulations … it was $1,000 per transaction … which is huge.”
Currently, the pigs on most traditional farms have very little room to move around, Baker said.
“They are side-by-side in stalls, for lack of a better word. They can’t move around. They can’t turn around for the four months they are pregnant,” she said.
After they give birth, they spend a few months outside of that confinement, she said, “and then they’re right back in there.”
“So the majority of their lives they don’t have that freedom to stretch their legs, to move around, it’s quite inhumane,” Baker said.
These new laws are putting such a strain on the industry that compliance has been pushed out for both. However, because North Country already exceeds these new regulations, it has been put in a position that is creating awareness around the brand and drawing in many new customers to the smokehouse.
“We don’t just meet the standards for Prop. 12, we exceed them. We don’t just meet the standard for organic, we exceed them,” Baker said.
Despite that, Baker said North Country supports small farmers and understands the challenge.
“We support Proposition 12, but it’s making quite a ripple in the industry as a whole, throughout the entire country, because most farms are not doing that right now,” she said.
In 2018, North Country opened a new 70,000-square-foot energy-efficient facility. The old smokehouse was 14,000 square feet.
“We’ve tripled our business in the last three years,” Baker said.
North Country has also seen its employees triple from 40 employees five years ago to 120 employees today, and the company is continuing to hire.
Mike Satzow, whose grandfather started Claremont’s North Country Smokehouse, sold the business to Canadian-based duBreton in 2015.
“When he sold the company to duBreton he was adamant that the business stay in Claremont, New Hampshire,” Baker said.
“We are one of Claremont’s largest employers. We’re very proud of that.”