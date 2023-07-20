Illustration shows miniatures and North Korea flag

Miniatures of people with computers are seen in front of a North Korean flag in this illustration taken Wednesday. 

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- A North Korean government-backed hacking group penetrated an American IT management company and used it as a springboard to target cryptocurrency companies, the firm and cybersecurity experts said on Thursday.

The hackers broke into Louisville, Colorado-based JumpCloud in late June and used their access to the company’s systems to target "fewer than 5" of its clients, it said in a blog post.