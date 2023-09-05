Northwestern Mutual has agreed to pay $400,000 to New Hampshire to settle two cases for failing to supervise its agents, state regulators announced Tuesday.
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, based in Milwaukee, must pay a $200,000 fine to the state Insurance Department, and Northwestern Mutual Investment Services must pay a $175,000 fine plus investigative costs of $25,000 to the state Bureau of Securities Regulation.
The $200,000 fine levied by the insurance department “will probably be our biggest one this year,” Joshua Hilliard, compliance and enforcement counsel at the New Hampshire Insurance Department, said in an interview.
The New Hampshire Union Leader previously reported that the state was investigating at least seven Northwestern Mutual agents working in New Hampshire.
Four have had their insurance licenses suspended, Hilliard said.
Starting in 2021, the state insurance department and the bureau of securities regulation started an investigation of Northwestern Mutual’s New Hampshire branch offices. Investigators found some agents in those offices sent tens of thousands of emails to states where they were not licensed to do business and misrepresented their experience and client base to prospective clients.
“The concern is through misrepresenting their experience base and their client base these agents were also trying to drive business to themselves that they would not have had the knowledge or experience to handle appropriately,” Hilliard said.
The emails were sent “all across the country,” he said.
Last spring, two other agents previously paid administrative penalties in a deal with the Insurance Department.