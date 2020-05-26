Complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the start of a five-story extended-stay hotel along South River Road in Bedford.
The local planning board approved the future Home2 Suites by Hilton more than a year ago.
“They have had a loss of revenue at their other operations,” said Tom Burns, project manager with TFMoran.
According to Burns, Home2 Suites by Hilton’s existing hotels in the region have experienced a 97 percent reduction in revenue compared to this same time period last year.
“They do have some concerns with financing,” Burns recently told the Bedford Planning Board. However, he stressed that the developer still wants to move forward with the project.
The applicant filed a formal request with town planners seeking a one-year time extension from the April 22, 2019 site plan approval.
Burns said this will allow more time for the developer to continue negotiations, finalize the architectural design and line up a contractor.
The planning board agreed to the extension earlier this month.
The future Home2 Suites by will be constructed at the former Magdalen College property at 270 South River Road. Currently, a chapel from the former school still sits on the 5-acre parcel, which is now occupied by Master An’s Taekwondo, but will be razed to make way for the new hotel.
Nam and An Kyung own the property at 270 South River Road, and the applicant for the project is Shane Patel — the same developer who constructed the Hampton Inn and Suites off Hawthorne Drive.
Patel said earlier that the Home2 Suites concept is designed for business travelers staying in the area for a week to 10 days, or more. The hotel will have larger guest rooms than traditional hotel rooms, he said.
This will be the first extended-stay hotel to be constructed in Bedford.
The plans include shared conference and meeting facilities, an indoor pool, breakfast buffet, casual eating area and fitness center, as well as an outdoor lounge and patio.
About 142 parking spaces will be housed on the site, and improvements will be made to the property’s existing driveway, according to the plans. Plans indicate that the 16,685-square-feet hotel will be situated on the western portion of the parcel toward the turnpike, with the parking area closest to South River Road.