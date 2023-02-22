NPR plans to cut about 100 employees — roughly 10% of its workforce — in one of the largest layoffs in the nonprofit news giant’s 53-year history.

“Our financial outlook has darkened considerably over recent weeks,” CEO John Lansing wrote in a staff memo Wednesday, noting that NPR expected its ad revenue to fall about $30 million short of projections in a tightening ad economy. The projected decline in sponsorships has been concentrated in podcasting, a segment in which NPR has invested heavily in recent years, with popular shows such as “Fresh Air.”