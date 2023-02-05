Nurse practioners

Nurse practitioner is one of the fastest growing occupations for the next decade, according to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

 Dreamstime/TNS

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released a report that reveals the 20 jobs with the highest projected percentage change in employment between 2021 and 2031. The list of fastest growing occupations for the next decade is topped by one of the health care industry’s most crucial positions — nurse practitioner.

With a median pay of $120,680 in 2021, the bureau reported that the typical entry-level education for nurse practitioners is a master’s degree. With 300,000 nursing practitioner jobs accounted for in 2021, the bureau predicts that the occupation will grow by 118,600 positions over the next decade. That’s a 46% growth rate — the highest rate in the nation.