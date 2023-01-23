In the weeks since the ChatGPT artificial-intelligence tool took the world by storm, Nvidia Corp. has emerged as Wall Street's preferred pick for traders seeking to profit from its potential.

The chipmaker's stock has rallied 22% in the first three weeks of the year, placing it among the best performers in the S&P 500. Contributing to the gains has been the hype around the chat bot released by OpenAI late last year that has demonstrated an uncanny capacity to mimic human writing.